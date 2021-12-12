Evening Weather Forecast 12-12-21

Conditions dry out and cool down tonight, with temperatures dipping into the mid-40s inland, lower 50s on the coast.

High pressure will be the main story this week, with an abundant amount of sunshine expected for the next 6 days.

A front passes the north of us during the middle of the week, with just a 10-20% chance of stray precipitation on select days.

The next noteworthy front reaches us around Saturday, with showers and storms expected to make their way across the Panhandle. Timing is still in question, but an afternoon passage is probable at this time.

Another cool Sunday is anticipated to end out the next week.