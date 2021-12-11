Evening Weather Forecast 12-11-21

A line of showers and storms continues to travel across the region tonight, with drier weather in the forecast thereafter.

Over the next few hours, the strength of the line will waiver greatly, with any added severe threat also diminishing as it pushes east. For now, the biggest felt impacts will include max winds gusts of 40-60 mph, instances of heavy rain, and isolated but brief tornadic activity possible.

The threat of these phenomena will exit the region at about 10-11 PM tonight. Download the Stormtrack13 app if you would like to keep track of the line of storms on the radar.

High pressure builds back in throughout the span of next week, with much drier conditions to be anticipated.