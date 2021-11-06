Evening Weather Forecast 11-6-21

While the chilly air is here for the night, the region will be quick to warm back up as we move towards the workweek. Tonight temperatures drop into the lower 40s for most places, with the chance that some inland areas will see 39 degrees.

Your Sunday will feel just about as good as your Saturday, just a touch warmer, with some high cloud cover possible but mostly sunny skies in place. Temperatures reach near 70 degrees in the late afternoon.

Heading into next week clear and bright conditions are on tap. Most days temperatures rise toward 75 or above. The next rain chance appears Thursday night and Friday along with our next cold front. While the front doesn’t pose much in the way of moisture at this point, despite shower activity, it’s approaching from a more westerly stance so seas will likely be churned up for a short period of time.

Another blast of cool and dry air returns next Saturday.