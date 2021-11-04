Evening Weather Forecast 11-4-21

Thursday evening we’ll see the cloudy skies filter in, and that gloomy weather is set to continue to our Friday as well. Tonight’s temperatures stay near normal with lows in the mid to low 50s range, with just a minuscule chance for a shower along the southeast coast overnight.

As you get up on Friday, expect the clouds to hang out, and the chance for light rain/drizzle to hang on. If commuting, be sure to bring a light rain jacket with you. The majority of the rain that does fall will affect areas like western Bay, Gulf, Liberty, Calhoun, and mostly Franklin Counties. The further east your location is on the Panhandle, the better chance you have for light rain and drizzle during the day. Our west end will experience mostly overcast skies.

A low-pressure system moving to the east of the Florida Peninsula Saturday will reinforce the cooler air expected this weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures top in the mid to upper 60s, while low readings will touch the lower 40s overnight into Monday.

The pattern changes during the next work week, with sunshine readily available and temperatures warming back into the mid-70s.