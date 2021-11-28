Evening Weather Forecast 11-28-21

Cool temperatures come back tonight, with inland areas falling into the upper 30s again. Coastal areas fall to the mid-40s. Any chance for rain diminishes by 6 PM.

Patchy fog could cause slowdowns for commuters early Monday morning. However, low visibility won’t last too long as sunshine returns around 10 AM Monday. Highs increase towards the mid-60s.

The rest of the week takes on a warming trend, with temperatures rising into the mid-70s come Thursday. Rain chances will be slight late Friday and early Saturday as another front slides by, but temperatures won’t bounce around too much.