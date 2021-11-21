Evening Weather Forecast 11-21-21

The weekend rounded out quite nicely today, with highs in the 70s and an abundance of sunshine.

By tomorrow morning things will shift a bit, as a cold front pushed through the Panhandle in the morning, bringing instances of heavy rain and showers along with it.

If you’re heading to work early in the morning tomorrow be sure to take an umbrella and rain jacket. Chances for rain enter the west end, around 5-6 AM. At first, the line of rain is expected to be intense, moving through Okaloosa and Walton counties.

By about 8 AM, rains will have lightened as they move through our central and eastern areas by about 10 AM.

A few sprinkles are expected to be leftover, heading into the mid-day hours, but northerly winds clear out the region by the late afternoon.

Cooler Tues/Wed, then warmer for the Thanksgiving holiday. Another front pushes in Friday, with even lower rain chances. Cool air returns next weekend, with highs in the 60s.