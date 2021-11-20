Evening Weather Forecast 11-20-21

The weekend will end nicely, with highs in the low to mid-70s Sunday.

Early Monday the region will experience a few showers as a cold front makes passage. Chances for precipitation are most likely from about 6 AM through mid-day, and then northerly flow returns clear skies and cool temperatures to the area.

Temperatures remain a touch cooler through Tues and Wednesday with highs in the mid-’60s and lows touching the 30s inland.

Warming slightly for the Thanksgiving holiday, with sunshine in abundance.

We anticipate another cold front come Friday.