Very cold tonight, with inland areas under a Frost Advisory through 8 AM Sunday morning. Low temperatures before sunrise, will touch 34 degrees or lower for many areas.

High pressure sinks in for the workweek, with gradual warming across the Southeast. Highs will enter the lower 70s again by Tuesday, mid-70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front charges towards us by Thursday evening, with a minor cool down and a minor chance for stray showers. Colder by Saturday morning.