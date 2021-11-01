Evening Weather Forecast 11-1-21

Monday evening we saw a miraculous sunset, with temperatures falling out of the 70s and into the mid-60s. Overnight tonight, the slight chill will remain in the air, with lows bottoming out in the mid-50s and upper 40s.

Our Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to shape up quite the same, with calm winds and an abundance of sunshine. High temperatures stay in the 70s through early Thursday afternoon.

However, on Thursday evening a cold front pushing to the south of us will give some moisture back to the area. At this time, chances for showers and storms will more likely affect the eastern end of the region, with the majority of rains heading onshore overnight.

Showers are expected to linger into Friday as well, but gradual clearing and cooling will come back into the forecast for next weekend. Although sunny, Saturday night and Sunday top out in the mid-60s.

Subtropical Storm Wanda was named today but will have no impact to land. The system will remain in the Atlantic over the next 5 days.