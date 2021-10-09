Evening Weather Forecast 10-9-21

High pressure will remain intact the rest of the weekend, keeping the sunshine and blue skies in abundance. Northerly flow will keep beach and boaters happy too, with moderate rip current risks along the shore and a light chop out on the water.

Through the rest of the workweek, we’ll deal with similar conditions, with only slight chances for a stray shower or storm Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week stays dry and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s most days.

A potential cold front could usher in some cooler air for Saturday, along with more significant chances for showers and storms, but the timing of that is subject to change.

The tropics are mostly quiet, despite a low-pressure system off the Carolina coast, that could become Wanda throughout the next 48 hours or so. If development does occur, the system will be subtropical and is expected to have a short lifespan.