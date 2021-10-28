Evening Weather Forecast 10-28-21

Tonight and tomorrow the area will continue to deal with blustery conditions. Tonight, south & west wind flow will gust ups to 40 mph at times while being sustained at 20-30 mph. This will be a similar story to Friday, while on Friday we have chances for ongoing moisture along the central and southeastern coast of the Panhandle too.

We will maintain about a 40-50% chance for scattered showers Friday morning, while the pick up of some heftier storms are possible in the early evening as well. The area is under a High Surf Advisory, Wind Advisory, and High Rip Current Risk through Friday night.

Some breezier conditions will be maintained on Saturday morning, but heading through the day only calmer conditions are in store. However, beach flags could remain at double red throughout Saturday, so be sure to check the system if headed to the shoreline.

Sunny and bright conditions will continue for Halloween as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.