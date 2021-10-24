Evening Weather Forecast 10-24-21

This evening a swath of rainfall moves in from a disturbance in the Gulf. Chances for rainfall will diminish as we head through the late night hours, with only stray chances for precipitation after about 12-2 AM.

Starting off Monday, a cold front will move through more rapidly than expected, keeping just about a 20% chance for scattered and light precipitation in the first half of the day. High-pressure returns, cooling down temperatures overnight into Tuesday & Wednesday morning. Some areas drop into the mid-50s inland.

By Wednesday, another round of rainfall will be pushing towards the region, this time being more significant. Most places will start to see rainfall moving in during the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest precipitation and possibility for severe storms expected overnight into Thursday morning.

The end of the week dries, but much cooler air filters in behind for the Hall-o-weekend, high temperatures next Saturday could stay under 70 degrees, but thankfully the sun will be shining.