Evening Weather Forecast 10-23-21

Another beautiful day will cover the Panhandle tomorrow, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s overnight.

The workweek starts off with a little more activity, with a 30% chance for rain on Monday. Tuesday dries again briefly before another cold front pushes on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening holds a high likelihood for showers and storms, which will last through the night into Thursday as well. A few strong storms are possible during this event as well.

Much cooler temperatures follow after, on Halloween weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 70s on both Friday and Saturday.