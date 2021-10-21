Evening Weather Forecast 10-21-21

A few areas of showers will linger over the Panhandle tonight and tomorrow morning, but the forecast is looking bright this weekend.

Starting out Friday morning, temperatures will stay seasonal, with low temperatures in the 60s. Humid air and light winds will be cause for low lying fog inland.

Saturday and Sunday hold the return of sunny skies and warm temperatures. Moisture return slowly Monday, with return southerly flow possibly causing a few sea breeze showers or storms in the afternoon and evening.

Another cold front is set to pass over during the mid week, with more significant rain chances, and a potential cool down behind it for Halloween weekend.