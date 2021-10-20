Evening Weather Forecast 10-20-21

Wetter conditions are on their way to the Panhandle entering the end of the workweek.

Tonight a few showers will make their way over the region, as a cold front pushes east for Thursday and Friday. Our best chances for rain will be throughout Thursday, with scattered to isolated activity in the morning and early evening, about a 40-50% chance. Cloud cover will be the most noticeable change.

On Friday as the cold front exits, it’ll be easier to dodge the precipitation, with only a 10-20% chance.

Bright and beautiful conditions return for the weekend, as another round of high pressure comes into play. Low temperatures overnight could drop back towards the 50 in some inland areas.