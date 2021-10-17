Evening Weather Forecast 10-17-21

We’re getting our first tastes of autumn back this Sunday evening, with temperatures falling from the mid-70s to the 50s & 40s again overnight. We’re still dealing with breezy conditions, but throughout Monday northerly flow should be calming considerably.

Sunny and dry conditions push into the mid-week, with a bit of moisture returning Wednesday. Rain chances range between 30-40% on Thursday as a second cold front starts to push east. This front will take a little longer to pass by, keeping chances for showers and isolated storms in the forecast for Friday.

Cooler temperatures return Saturday and Sunday, with highs just under or at 80 degrees, and low temperatures returning to the 40s & 50s.

Tropics remain quiet for the time being.