Evening Weather Forecast 1-9-22

Various showers and storms have already begun to work into the Panhandle tonight, but another more organized squall is still expected to move through the area around 9 PM.

The activity ahead of the front will offer up hefty downpours and possibly gusty winds, but the potential for severe weather doesn’t increase until later tonight when the line starts to move in. The squall will have a greater intensity of rains possible, with damaging gusts of 60 mph possible, and a few brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.

By about midnight, models suggest that the line of storms will become less organized as it moves over the central and east regions (Bay, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, Gulf, and Calhoun Co.)

By 3-4 AM it is expected that moisture will be headed out of the region, and NW winds will take over, clearing the FL Panhandle out for Monday.

The region will remain breezy Monday but become increasingly settled through the workweek. Cool air settles in for a longer period this week, with high temperatures failing to make it out of the 50s and lower 60s into Wednesday.

Rain chances return with a bit of warmth next weekend, but the forecast is subject to change a bit.