Evening Weather Forecast 1-5-22

The region continues to warm as we head into Thursday, but conditions will soon change by the time the weekend rolls around.

A cold front will usher in coastal showers for some spots around 7/8 AM tomorrow morning, while a lagging line of showers and potential thunderstorms will pass across the Panhandle around 5 PM tomorrow evening.

No severe threat is expected for storms that do organize tomorrow.

The front sinks very cold air into the region overnight Thursaday into Friday morning. Inland areas could see lows in the lower 30s.

Another swift warm-up greets us for the weekend, with high back towards the upper 60s Saturday. Late Saturday night has a few chances of the shower before midnight, but the real chances for rain return throughout Sunday and early Monday as a low-pressure system will push east from the ArkLaTex region.

Drier and cooler weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday.