Evening Weather Forecast 1-1-22

A strong cold front will push through the region tomorrow, along with widespread showers and storms.

Storms could be severe, holding an additional threat of strong damaging winds, high surf, flash flooding, and brief isolated tornadoes.

Gusts could reach 60 mph or greater.

The bulk of the moisture will arrive at the western end of the Panhandle around 10 AM Sunday.

Model guidance is in agreement that the squall line will remain intact and intensify as it moves east. The central and east portions of the Panhandle see most of that moisture from 1-4 PM.

Conditions will start to calm as northwesterly flow dries us out around 6 PM, and then cool temperatures are on the way for Sunday night and Monday/Tuesday morning.

A mild week is in store with high in the 50s and 60s, our next chances at rain come Thursday with another front passing into the Southeast.