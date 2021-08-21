Evening Weather 8-21-21

Heading into the rest of this weekend, scattered showers and storms will remain more noticeable along the coast and inland. Reaching into Monday the Panhandle sees 60-80% chances of rainfall during the day, with widespread amounts from 0.25-.50′. Isolated rainfall totals from 1-2″ are possible too as hefty showers and storms continue to move through. More of a classic summer-time pattern gears up through the mid-week, as upper-level ridging takes the stage again. Highs top out in the low-mid 90s after Tuesday, with 40-60% chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

