Evening Weather 12-29-21

In addition to today’s wetter conditions, scattered showers and isolated storms are on tap again for tomorrow.

You’ll be dodging showers throughout much of the day, but the region is set to dry out Thursday in the late afternoon and evening hours.

By Friday, New Year’s Eve, our region sees drier conditions return with just a 30-40% chance for showers heading into the night of celebrations.

On New Years Day, the Panhandle can expect drier conditions to stick around until the latter half of the day. However, a strong cold front enters the Southeast Saturday night, which could bring some rainfall out ahead of it.

Sunday that cold front pushes through, with the potential for stronger storms. Impacts from Sunday are still coming into focus, but storms associated with the front are likely to include gusty winds and heavy rains.

By Monday and Tuesday, polar air will cover the Panhandle, with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing.