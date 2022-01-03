Evening Weather 1-3-22

Temperatures stay very chilly tonight, with inland areas potentially falling below freezing in spots.

Waking up on Tuesday, the potential for frost exists so if you have sensitive vegetation, be sure to cover it up or take it inside.

A roller coaster of temperatures will come as we head into the middle of the week, with highs topping out in the lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday, and then back down to the mid-50s on Friday afternoon.

30-50% chances of scattered showers visiting the Panhandle Thursday, while most days this week look dry. However, heading into Sunday and Monday of next week models are expected another potential round of showers and storms headed our way.