Evening Weather 1-2-22

A line of powerful storms will exit the region to the east around 8 PM tonight.

Around the same time the Tornado Watch issuesd across the Panhandle today should expire.

Heading overnight very breezy winds will usher in cold air. Northwesterly flow will have sustained readings from 20-30 mph, while gusts could reach upwards of 40 mph.

A Winds Advisory has been issued along the coast through 3 AM tonight.

Overnight temperatures drop into the upper and mid-30s, with high temperatures in the afternoon barely peaking above 53 degrees Monday.

Tuesday remains cool, while swift warming trend becomes the region on Wedesnday and Thursday.

On Thursday another front could push additional moisture into the area, with about a 40-50% chance of precipitation.

Things remain generally mild through the latter half of the week.