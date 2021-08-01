Evening Forecast 8-1-21

A shift in our weather pattern will bring relief to almost everyone throughout the day Monday, as widespread showers and storms move through the Panhandle. A few storms could be accompanied by 40-50 mph gusts, but the greatest impact on the area will be rainfall accumulations. Through the next 72 hours, localized areas could gain as much as 3-4″ of precipitation. Its possible flooding could occur throughout the first half of the week. Towards the end of the period, the region warms and dries once again.

