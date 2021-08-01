Evening Forecast 8-1-21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on Thursday to a brief that calls for the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and leave abortion issues to states.

DeSantis and 10 other Republican governors joined a friend-of-the court brief filed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in a closely watched Mississippi abortion case. The brief takes aim at the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and at a 1992 decision in a case known as Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.