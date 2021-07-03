Evening Forecast 7-3-21

For everyone visiting our beautiful beaches this weekend, high rip current risks will remain in sight through Sunday evening. Make you are aware of what flag is flying on the beach, and its meaning. Otherwise, conditions are looking drier inland this 4th of July, with afternoon showers and storms more so hugging the coastline. Into the start of the work week, precipitation chances stay at 40-60%. Tropical Storm Elsa heads towards the underbelly of Cuba sometime late tomorrow, with little to no interruptions expected here at home.