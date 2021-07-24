Evening Forecast 7-24-21

High pressure and calming winds keep the region mostly dry through the next 36 hours, with chances for showers and pop-up storms returning Monday afternoon. The heat will be scorching, with highs through the mid-90s for most areas Sunday. Beach and boating conditions are near pristine, but a moderate risk for rip currents is still in effect. Wetter conditions are possible heading into next week, as we expect another troughing pattern to develop over the Southeast. We are watching the potential development of a tropical low off the coast of northern Florida, but as of now, the area is not showing signs of further intensification.