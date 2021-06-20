Evening Forecast 6-19-21

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV). - 7 PM Saturday Update - A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of northwest Florida as isolated tornadoes continue to remain a threat within tropical rain bands moving over land. The watch will last through 6:00 a.m. CT Sunday. Counties will likely be trimmed from this watch from west to east as a line of storms passes through the area tonight. Please have a way to get severe weather alerts: NOAA weather radio, StormTrack13 App, watching News 13 throughout the day if/when warnings are issued.

Tropical Storm Claudette was finally named late Friday night as the core of the low closed off with the landfalling system onshore.