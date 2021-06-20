Evening Forecast 6-19-21

Good Evening. The Panhandle will remain under a Tornado Watch through 6AM Sunday morning, with the threat of development remaining low. Throughout the rest of the night, Meteorologist Grace Thornton & Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy will keep an eye on radar in case of severe weather. On Sunday the region should experience 60-70% chances for rain and scattered storms, with sustained SW winds 15-25 mph, gusts over 30 mph possible. Conditions will begin to settle some towards the start of the work week. Have a way to receive updates if severe weather does in fact occur.

