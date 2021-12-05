Evening Forecast 12-5-21

Tonight’s conditions will remain somewhat slightly muggy, with southerly flow intact. A few areas of patchy fog will develop to the north and east of us late this evening, lasting into early Monday.

Any visibility issues will vanish by about 9-10 AM Monday morning, while rain chances push into the west end early in the afternoon, say around 1-2 PM. The boundary of rain will move fairly quickly across the region, with a few embedded thunderstorms moving with it.

Rains could be heavy within the line of precipitation and could reduce visibility on the roads. The mainline of rain will pass by about 5 PM, with trailing showers behind it. The region drys again in the late hours of Monday.

The rest of the workweek holds chances for rain each day. The most widespread moisture can be anticipated on Wednesday as a low-pressure system comes ashore from the northern Gulf. Stray showers remain possible Friday and Saturday, and another wet front is set to reach us Sunday, with cooler temperatures behind it.