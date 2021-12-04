Evening Forecast 12-4-21

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect tonight across the whole of the Panhandle, with little to no visibility possible into the late hours of tonight. If you need to drive, make sure your headlights are on a low setting, go slow, and leave plenty of room on the road.

By the afternoon tomorrow, nice conditions return with temperatures in the 70s. Then, a more active week comes along with rain chances increasing through Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a low pressures system rising out of the northern Gulf will bring the region widespread chances for rain and potential thunderstorms.

In the latter half of the week, a broad brush of 20-40% chances for showers and storms continues Thurs-Sat as another potential front is set to move through.