Evening Forecast 11-27-21

Tonight feels seasonal, with the temperature dropping into the mid-40s. Cloud cover moves in overnight, with minor rain chances filtering into the west end come about 2 AM.

By 4 AM scattered drizzle will begin to really push through the Panhandle. Cloudy and semi-soggy conditions are set to last through much of the day. Northwesterly flow ushers dry air back in for Sunday night, with temperatures dropping cooler into Monday morning.

High pressure gradually warms and drys out the area through the workweek, with our next small chance of rain coming Thursday or Friday.