Evening Forecast 11-12-21

Back to chilly temperatures this weekend, as multiple cold fronts pass over the region. Tonight’s conditions will stay a little warmer, with lows in the seasonal 45-55 degree range. However, tomorrow is when the region sinks colder with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows reaching near freezing levels inland.

Breezes will also keep the area feeling chillier Saturday, with flow out of the north and west at 10-20 mph. This will make for choppy bay and seawater, with waves of 3-5 possible.

Colder highs on Sunday, with most areas in the lower 60s by the afternoon. Moving on to the next work week, the Panhandle warms right back up as an upper-level ridge builds over the Southeast for the long term.

Our next chance for rain is expected Thursday or Friday of next week.