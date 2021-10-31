Evening Forecast 10-31-21

Halloween night will get a little chilly, with temperatures dropping into the 50s late tonight. However northerly winds should remain mostly calm, and the region will remain dry into Monday.

Monday through Wednesday of this week, conditions will remain near-pristine with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon, and no rain expected.

On Thursday we can expect a shift in conditions, with rain chances rising along with an elongated cold front. The chance for rain continues into Friday morning, but then dry cool air comes back into play for next weekend.