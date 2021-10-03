Evening Forecast 10-3-21

Moisture is on the up and up this week as a cold front swings toward the region. chances for rain range from 70-80%. Towards the middle of the week, scattered showers and storms will likely still be present through our afternoon and early evening hours, with the off chances of coastal storms in the morning.

Tropics remain a non-issue for the United States, but a new area of interest took shape to the west of Turks and Caicos today. The unorganized area only has a 20% chance of formation within the next 5 days.

Ending out the work week, Friday-Sunday should fare on the drier side, with the only forcing mechanism for showers and storms being the seabreeze.

High temperatures remain in the 80’s, but are a bit cooler than normal due to ongoing cloud cover this week.