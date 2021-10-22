Evening Forecast 10-22-21

A beautiful weekend awaits us here in the Panhandle as high-pressure sets in. High temperatures rise into the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next chance for rain is pushed towards us on Monday but remains at about a 30% chance.

Into the middle of next week is where conditions get a little more interesting, A vibrant cold front is set to pass overnight Wednesday, pushing a 50-70% chance for showers and storms towards the area Wednesday and Thursday. Some severe storms may be a possibility.

by Halloween weekend, dry weather returns with a cool down in tow as well.