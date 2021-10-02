Evening Forecast 10-2-21

The area will see a shift in the weather pattern tomorrow, as a trough pushed east from the southern Plains. This cold front will enhance the chances for showers and a few storms throughout Sunday afternoon, with minor chances for precipitation being sustained overnight.

Temperatures will remain seasonal Sunday, but winds out of the south and east, as well as possible offshore showers or storms, could kick up marine conditions. Beach flags are expected to be red, with a high rip current risk.

Shower and storm chances will be sustained at 60-80% Monday through Wednesday, as the aforementioned front converts to a weak low-pressure system. The system stalls a bit through mid-week, but moisture is set to decrease throughout Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend’s trends are drier for now. The tropics still hold no issues for the U.S. at this time.