Evening Forecast 10-16-21

Cool temperatures and breezy winds will be abundant heading into the rest of the weekend. Low temperatures overnight are likely to drop towards the lower 50s, and possibly mid-40s for select places.

Sunday’s high temperatures will come at about 75 degrees at the peak of the day, while northerly flow gusts between 15-25 mph.

Cool temperatures and a north breeze will help kill off red tide issues over the next several days. However, breezes throughout the day will keep seas choppy, with waves from 4-6′. A small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday evening.

The start of the workweek will remain nice. Moisture works slowly back into the region Thursday and Friday as another front pushes east.

Tropics are quiet.