Evening Forecast 1-4-22

Another cool night is expected here in the Panhandle with many inland areas seeing low temperatures at 40 degrees or possibly under.

Overnight a mix of clouds will move over the region as high pressure moves east. A brief return flow takes place, which could give the shoreline a hot at a couple of sprinkles late Wednesday morning.

Dry again by Wednesday night, but another round of rains is set for Thursday as the next cold front pushes into the Southeast.

Conditions will not be conducive for severe weather, but a few thunderstorms are possible within the scattered rains that move overhead during the day.

High temperatures take another plummet into the 50s on Friday and will remain cold overnight, with lows towards the upper 30s and 40s again.

Warming trends return Saturday/Sunday, whilst moisture increases too. At the beginning of next week, Sunday/Monday holds 30-40% chances for showers and rain.

Cool and dry again by Tuesday.