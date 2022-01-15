Evening Forecast 1-15-22

Storms will continue to move onshore tonight and hold the potential for severity through 1-2 AM this evening when they move east over the Apalachicola River.

Main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail, a few brief spin-up tornadoes or water spouts, and heavy rain.

Temperatures will narrow down into the mid-40s for most places, while that cooler are stays in place for Sunday with highs only reaching into the 50s.

Sunday is also expected to remain pretty cloudy, with sunnier weather coming for the start of the workweek. Winds also be exceptionally breezy, with westerly flow from 20-25 mph much of the day.

Beach and boating conditions will be extremely rough throughout the next 24 hours as well.

