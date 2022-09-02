PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weekend is in view, and unfortunately, the trends are going in the wrong direction. Moisture will be sticking around, and dry air is not likely to help us out even in the mid-levels. This should lead to widespread pop-up showers and storms Friday through Sunday with possibly less coverage on Labor Day, Monday.

I wouldn’t cancel any plans as this will still be pop-ups and not an all-day wash-out type of rain, but I would count on seeing rain at some point during those three days.

There are no threats to the United States from tropical waves in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle continues to move slowly east in the northern Atlantic. This storm will be a “fish storm,” not impacting land, just spinning around at sea. Make sure to keep up with the latest through the rest of hurricane season as the tropics can change quickly.