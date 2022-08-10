PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Happy first day of school! It’s a mostly dry start to the day, minus some isolated shower and storm activity in southern Gulf County and along the Forgotten Coast. These areas will be the first to get wet Wednesday with the rest of our central and western counties seeing pop-up showers and storms developing closer to lunchtime. The bulk of our wet weather today will come through the afternoon as ample moisture and energy of the sun work to produce scattered and widespread storms. Temperatures, where it’s not raining, will top out in the upper 80s for the coast and around 90 inland.

This wet weather trend is forecast to continue through the first half of the weekend as a cold front approaches the Panhandle. Over the next couple days, it will cause the already warm and moist air to rise and condense, resulting in more showers and storms. The slow moving front could clear south of the Panhandle over the weekend which would result in slightly drier weather. Models are trending our typical summertime pop-ups heading into early next week, not as active as we’ve seen so far this week. Our temperatures would also climb back to the low-mid 90s heading into the new work week, too.

Meanwhile, we’re continuing to watch a tropical wave moving away from west Africa. At last check, it had a 20-30% chance of formation in the next 2-5 days. It will be moving through a zone of dry air and wind shear. As a result, its chance of formation does not look likely in the short-term forecast.