PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The wet weather is not going anywhere any time soon. The pattern we are in now will be staying in place through the rest of the week. Thursday through the weekend may be the wettest timeframe. The main concern is the potential for flash flooding.

We are watching a few tropical waves right now and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. Right now, there is nothing developing that concerns the Panhandle. We are in peak hurricane season though, so check the forecast frequently for updates as conditions could change quickly.