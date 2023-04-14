PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Lingering showers continue across the Panhandle this morning. Otherwise it will be a nice and dry afternoon.

Saturday will start off dry with high clouds moving in through the day. A storm complex will work over the Gulf. Depending on its reach of moisture north, it could bring showers or storms to the area by the afternoon and evening hours. We should see at least some rain from the storm complex Saturday night. The complex will likely take a chunk of energy with it which could mean less moisture to work with on Sunday when the cold front arrives.

Showers are still likely through the day Sunday, even if they are very hit-and-miss. All this moisture clears out Monday, leaving us with beautiful weather for the new week.

Monday will be cool and below the seasonal norm, but we warm up through the week. For now, there is no chance of rain through Thursday after Sunday.