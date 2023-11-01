PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are off to a CHILLY start today with temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds out of the north at 15 mph and gusting to 30-35 mph are making it feel 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature too…that’s right, we’re dealing with a wind chill! It’s definitely a day to dress in a sweater, layers or a thick jacket. Temperatures today will struggle to reach the 60s, even with a sunny sky.

Strong winds and very dry air will create a high threat for fire danger. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and can easily become uncontrollable. A Fire Weather Warning or Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of the Panhandle and surrounding areas to the north and west until 7 p.m. CDT. Be smart and stay safe by abstaining from any and all outdoor burning.

Tomorrow morning will be even colder than this morning. Temperatures inland will be just a couple degrees above freezing, and along the coast they will fall to the low 40s. Patchy frost is likely for most inland spots Thursday morning. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s through the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to trend upwards through the end of the work week, weekend and into next week thanks to a surface high pressure system and upper-level ridge building across the region. They will make their way back into the 70s for highs, low 80s early next week with morning lows generally returning to the 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine and relatively dry conditions over this time period, too. A few isolated showers may occur Monday and Tuesday with another frontal system, but so far the pattern doesn’t look too convincing for rainfall.