Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure in control this week and building. This will allow for the dry conditions to continue all week long. Toward the end of the week, the dew points will be on the rise so Thursday and Friday will be more humid. Saturday a cold front is likely to work through the area. It’s too early for detail on timing or severe weather risk. It looks like right now that we will clear out on Sunday and a cooler pattern will hold on to us for a bit. Thankfully it is spring so were are not talking about anything crazy but highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s are possible much of next week.

Tonight clear skies and dry air will allow us to fall into the 40s and 50s across the area. A north wind will hold for Tuesday so will the dry air. Our temps will moderate touch and should rise to the mid-70s and low 80s for the panhandle Tuesday. Wednesday features more of the same with sun and slightly warmer temps. Thursday and Friday the dew points climb but we will still have plenty of sun and even warmer temps. Thursday and Friday should have temps in the 80s across the board.