We have a beautiful day on the way across northwest Florida featuring lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing near 80 along the coast, low-mid 80s inland. Temperatures will reach the low 70s along the coast and mid-upper 70s inland today.

Temperatures are forecast to trend into the middle 70s for highs along the coast this week with inland locations reaching the low-mid 80s Friday through Monday. Morning lows will also trend from the 40s to the 50s and low 60s over the next several days.

Low humidity, lack of rainfall and changing winds are leading to fire danger across the Panhandle. There are already a few wildfires that have broken out and not fully contained by crews yet. PLEASE AVOID BURNING UNTIL NEXT WEEK when more moisture returns to the forecast.

THE SET-UP: The high pressure system that has been keeping us dry all week is breaking down today. Relatively dry conditions are likely to last through the weekend, though. There will be more moisture moving in, so expect it to feel a bit more humid over the weekend. Early next week, a cold front will approach the Panhandle. For now, it looks like isolated to scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast Monday through Wednesday.