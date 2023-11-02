PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Winter! Just kidding, but it sure does feel like it out there. Temperatures are mainly in the 30s with some spots falling near freezing. Adding in the wind and its gusts, it feels more like the upper 20s and low 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door and add a little extra time to your morning routine to defrost your windshields! Temperatures will reach the upper 60s through the afternoon. Dry and breezy weather persists today, with winds out of the east/northeast at 10-15 mph, so please avoid outdoor burning. A burn ban remains in effect for Walton, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa county until further notice.

Temperatures will continue to trend upwards through the end of the work week, weekend and into next week thanks to a surface high pressure system and upper-level ridge building across the region. They will make their way back into the 70s for highs, low 80s early next week with morning lows generally returning to the 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine and relatively dry conditions over this time period, too. A few isolated showers may occur Tuesday with another frontal system, but so far the pattern doesn’t look too convincing for rainfall to occur.