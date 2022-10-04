PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dry conditions are in place and are likely to not change through the next week. As our extensive dry period continues, the threat of fire danger will rise.

At the moment, only Holmes County is under a burn ban. There is no outdoor burning allowed within county lines.

Caution should be used even if your county is not showing any burn limitations.

We have a cold front coming our way later this week. It will be a dry front, producing no rainfall. The prospect of rain remains low in the 7-10 day forecast.

The tropics have a few waves to watch but nothing that looks to be a threat to the US over the next 10 days.