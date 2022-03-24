Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – moderate to between 75 and 80 on Monday, then into the 80s on Tuesday. Otherwise, breezy northwest winds will continue on Saturday and Sunday in the wake of the cold frontal passage. A complex pattern evolves by mid-week with low pressure tracking from the plains states into the upper MS Valley dragging a cold front into the region by Thursday. There is plenty of uncertainty with regard to how this evolves. There is the potential for another round of heavy rain and severe weather. Heavy rainfall is a concern as the front may slow as it increasingly parallels the mid-level flow. It`s a bit too early to speculate on severe weather potential, but we are in the climatologically favored time of year. Temperatures will remain above average, and we`ll likely add some humidity by Thursday as well.

