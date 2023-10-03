Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry weather is in the forecast from now to the end of next week where we could see a good soaking but that’s a long way off. Through Thursday the hazy conditions brought on by wildfire smoke from across North America and yes the Canadian wildfire are a part of that smoke as well. That haze will be around we should see it become less thick in the coming days. Overnight low through Friday will be in the 60s from the lower end inland to the upper near the coast. The daytime highs are in the upper 80s with the dry air around and northeast flow.

Friday will be a warm day and some moisture will return to the air giving us a bit more of a humid feel. We could squeeze out a tough of moisture from the air as well so a 20% chance of showers will stay in place. This is not going to be the rain we need but rather just a stray shower. The cooler air will start to filter in by the early morning hours on Saturday. Saturday should be a beautiful day highs will steady around the mid-70s before falling to the low 50s Saturday night. We should see the below avg air mass around through Wednesday of next week before a warm-up and the next front that hopefully brings much higher rain chances.