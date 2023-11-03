Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We need rain in a bad way with most of the area now in drought and about 40% of the area in severe drought or worse. We need 5-7″ of rain in many areas just to get back to near normal. Rain remains out of the forecast. There are some signs of good news down the road as the pattern could become wetter next weekend and beyond but for now, the rain remains a hope on the longer-range timeline.

Temperatures will slowly moderate over the coming week. Where we could see even the mid-80s return for some by the end of next week. With dry air in place and not set to move anytime soon, we will enjoy big splits from the overnight lows and daytime highs. Lows for the most part will remain in the 40s and 50s over the next 7 to 8 days. Next Friday offers the first cold front to bring an exchange in air mass but not a ton of weather to worry about from now to then.

Fire danger remains high with higher dew points returning we should see fewer fire issues but it’s still very dry. Burn bans are in place for 6 counties in the Panhandle of FL (Bay/Washington/Holmes/Walton/Okaloosa/Santa Rosa) more counties could be added with no rain in the forecast.